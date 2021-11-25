Silent War Ep. 6133: FBI Kill MAGA Baby, Vaxxed Dying En Masse. ELECTION FRAUD ARRESTS

In this episode of The Silent War-US COVID Deaths In 2021 Have Surpassed 2020's Total... Despite Vaccines, Treatments.Racine County Sheriff Files Criminal Charges Against 5 of 6 Members of Wisconsin Elections Commission – First Material Charges Country wide Related to 2020 Election Theft.Food Inflation Coming in 2022 in a Yuge way. The Dollar Tree Is Now The Dollar-Twenty-Five Tree.Apple Customers In Turkey Can No Longer Purchase Devices From Official Stores After Lira Crashes.The Same Apple Sues Israeli Spyware Firm, Begins Notifying Victims Of State-Sponsored iPhone Hacks.(As in the Garden? perhaps? Who knows with that Logo, I doubt it's snow white that took the bite out of that one if you catch my drift. And Am I being paranoid? Maybe - But Google's logo for Chrome is 666. It isn't far far fetched, this stuff is commonplace in the corporate world).Biden's Energy Secretary says we have to take some time to get off of oil and gas, we recognize this. This is a transition."Child Rapist Kevin Spacey Ordered To Pay $31 Million To 'House Of Cards' Producer Over Sexual Harassment Scandal.Biden's Communist Regime is depleting our oil reserves, destroying our energy independence, crippling our nation, sabotaging our Military, tanking our economy, and Hard Times are ahead.Black Supremacist Darrell "BLM" Brooks Rapped About Being A 'Terrorist' And Called For Violence Against White People.A Baby Dead After FBI Swat Team Gets Revenge on Jan. 6 Participants.All BRCC customer data has been breached.STILLBIRTHS EXPLODING ACROSS CANADA AS THE COVID-JAB BIOWEAPON TAKES EFFECT.All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat