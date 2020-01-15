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HORRIFIED: Stephen King Hunted by Leftist Mob After Talking About Merit in “Art”
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29 views • January 15, 2020
The leftist forces of darkness have been unleashed against horror author Stephen King after the celebrated Trump-troll makes the mistake of saying Oscar nominations should be about merit.
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