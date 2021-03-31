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Pierre Jovanovic / TVL | Jeffrey Epstein, parcours d'un monstre de l’État profond
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50 views • March 31, 2021
« Pour la première fois, voici la vie détraquée du milliardaire Jeffrey Epstein, confident de Bill Clinton, qui a piégé, pendant 20 ans, pour le compte des services israéliens, des milliers de députés, sénateurs, hommes d’affaires, journalistes, stars de cinéma, scientifiques de renom, recteurs et doyens d’universités, premiers ministres, princes et princesses (dont le prince Andrew), et même des présidents avec le plus grand réseau international de pédocriminels. Nous suivrons son itinéraire de son ascension en tant que professeur de mathématiques à sa mort en cellule en août 2019, en passant par sa rencontre capitale avec Ghislaine Maxwell, fille de Robert Maxwell, qui avait acheté les médias britanniques pour le compte d’Israël.
Pour en parler, Olivier Pichon et Pierre Bergerault reçoivent Pierre Jovanovic, directeur littéraire des éditons Le jardin des livres, pour l’édition française de "L’affaire Epstein" écrite par le grand reporter américain Dylan Howard, Melissa Cronin et James Robertson. »
Source vidéo : TVL
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Pour en parler, Olivier Pichon et Pierre Bergerault reçoivent Pierre Jovanovic, directeur littéraire des éditons Le jardin des livres, pour l’édition française de "L’affaire Epstein" écrite par le grand reporter américain Dylan Howard, Melissa Cronin et James Robertson. »
Source vidéo : TVL
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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