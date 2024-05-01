Create New Account
Police Swarm + Arrest Columbia Protestors - Compare that Treatment of BLM Rioters
Recharge Freedom
Published 15 hours ago

Why do you think that the Columbia protesters are being treated with a heavier hand of the law compared to the Marxist BLM rioters during the "summer of love" where protests were supposedly "mostly peaceful?" Is it because they're going up against the Democrats/uni-party ? #columbia #blm #woke #marxism #lawenforcement

Keywords
blmcommunismisraeldonald trumppalestinenypdmarxismnew york cityhamashatredcolumbia universitycolumbiablack lives mattersummer of lovemonument to communismjewish studentscolumbia protestheavy hand of the law

