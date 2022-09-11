BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Events in the U.S. and Future with King Charles III and Liz Truss Signal Suffering | Dr. Sherwood
Battlefront Broadcasting
Battlefront Broadcasting
33 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • September 11, 2022

As more evidence emerges to the public regarding the planned crimes in Tennessee we see a nation facing many risks with enabled criminals. California is overrun with crime because of policies enacted by evil political leaders. Tennessee is not alone either. All states have progressive run cities performing this.

A mayor in Orland Park, IL brings to light a troubling Act passed in the night which enables criminals to run rampant in the land. The Safe-T Act is not just a problem with allowing freedom to commit crimes and destroy people's lives but also enables more school shootings to occur when removing school resource officers. Dustin issues a warning to Americans that they are facing this trouble everywhere soon.

Dr. Mark Sherwood joins for Hope, Health & Freedom to discuss the clot revelations released by Mike Adams. What is not being talked about by mainstream media and independent media will surprise you.

A vilification of law enforcement agencies has been created. By the actions of bad actors and operatives the nation calls for dismantling of once good agencies. However, are we as rightfully indignant citizens being led into a trap? Dustin and Dr. Mark discuss these issues.

Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline

On GETTR and Frank Social: @BFBroadcasting

On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting

On Rumble: BFBroadcasting


Support independent media:

- New items are arriving and you don't want to miss having the cool feeling Percale Bed Sheets and the new MyPillow Sandals. Save up to 66% now with the code: Battle. Visit https://mypillow.com/battle and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.

- Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and get Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood's free ebook. Find the new Kingdom Bundle and also the Health Reset bundle from the Functional Medical Institute. Use the code BATTLEFRONT at checkout on all items.

- Visit https://micronicsilver.net and save 10% with the code BATTLE. Get products like the amazing Silvizone Skin Cream and enjoy the benefits of younger looking skin and inflammation relief. What benefits will you experience personally?

⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.

- Get your ReAwaken America Tour tickets for 10% off using the code BATTLE at https://timetofreeamerica.com or text (918) 851-0102

- Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.

- Protect your wealth and savings. Find out if investing in gold is right for your family's plan. Visit https://ourgoldguy.com and talk to IRA. Be sure to let him know it was Dustin Faulkner who sent you.

- Subscribe to the new FreedomFirstTV including exclusive shows from Dr. Kandiss Taylor, JD Rucker, Chad Caton, Jeff Dornik, Dr. Mark Sherwood and more! Use the code DUSTIN for 25% off at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe

Keywords
communismislamillinoisbail reformcrime wavedefund policeorland parkun controlpalestinian sympathy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy