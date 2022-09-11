Events in the U.S. and Future with King Charles III and Liz Truss Signal Suffering | Dr. Sherwood

As more evidence emerges to the public regarding the planned crimes in Tennessee we see a nation facing many risks with enabled criminals. California is overrun with crime because of policies enacted by evil political leaders. Tennessee is not alone either. All states have progressive run cities performing this.

A mayor in Orland Park, IL brings to light a troubling Act passed in the night which enables criminals to run rampant in the land. The Safe-T Act is not just a problem with allowing freedom to commit crimes and destroy people's lives but also enables more school shootings to occur when removing school resource officers. Dustin issues a warning to Americans that they are facing this trouble everywhere soon.

Dr. Mark Sherwood joins for Hope, Health & Freedom to discuss the clot revelations released by Mike Adams. What is not being talked about by mainstream media and independent media will surprise you.

A vilification of law enforcement agencies has been created. By the actions of bad actors and operatives the nation calls for dismantling of once good agencies. However, are we as rightfully indignant citizens being led into a trap? Dustin and Dr. Mark discuss these issues.

