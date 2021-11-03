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BREAKING EXCLUSIVE - Dr. Zelenko & General Flynn EXPOSE the COVID-19 / Great Reset Agenda
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241 views • November 03, 2021
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE - Dr. Zelenko & General Flynn EXPOSE the Truth About the COVID-19 Great Reset Agenda
Dr. Zelenko joins us to share that COVID-19 is treatable, the COVID-19 models and PCR tests are false and the COVID-19 vaccines contain RNA-modifying nano-technology luciferase and other nefarious transhumanism technologies.
General Michael Flynn joins us to discuss the looming hyper inflation, election fraud, medical fraud, "The Great Reset" and more...
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Learn More About Shaw Homes Today At: www.ShawHomes.com
Learn More About Steve Currington Today At: https://crosscountrymortgage.com/Steve-Currington/
COVID-19 Is Affordably and Effectively Treatable.
Discover the truth about the effective and affordable COVID-19 treatments - https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
The CDC COVID-19 Protocols Are Killing COVID-19 Patients.
Discover the truth about Remdesivir - https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money/#scroll-content
The COVID-19 Models and the COVID-19 PCR Tests Were Falsely Inflated to Inflate the Fear.
https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-models/#scroll-content
Dr. Zelenko joins us to share that COVID-19 is treatable, the COVID-19 models and PCR tests are false and the COVID-19 vaccines contain RNA-modifying nano-technology luciferase and other nefarious transhumanism technologies.
General Michael Flynn joins us to discuss the looming hyper inflation, election fraud, medical fraud, "The Great Reset" and more...
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Learn More About Shaw Homes Today At: www.ShawHomes.com
Learn More About Steve Currington Today At: https://crosscountrymortgage.com/Steve-Currington/
COVID-19 Is Affordably and Effectively Treatable.
Discover the truth about the effective and affordable COVID-19 treatments - https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
The CDC COVID-19 Protocols Are Killing COVID-19 Patients.
Discover the truth about Remdesivir - https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money/#scroll-content
The COVID-19 Models and the COVID-19 PCR Tests Were Falsely Inflated to Inflate the Fear.
https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-models/#scroll-content
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