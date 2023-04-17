Create New Account
What is Chlorine Dioxide, with Dr Manuel Apricio
Dr. Manuel Apricio. He is a pediatric orthopedic surgeon and he lives in Mexico. He began to open his eyes to what is really going on in medicine about 3 years ago. Dr. Apricio has treated over 8,000 COVID patients with chlorine dioxide with no deaths and has been in over 300 homes to treat COVID and he has not become ill with COVID.

theuniversalantidote.com for more information.

comusav.com Dr. Aprico’s web site.


Original video with transcript and links.  https://rumble.com/v2hj7oo-79.-what-is-chlorine-dioxide-with-dr-manuel-apricio.html

mmschlorine dioxidecomusavdr manuel apricio

