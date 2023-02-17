Create New Account
Armageddon and the Beast Part 1
Daily Cross Ministries
Published a day ago |

In this video we explore Revelation the 13th chapter and find out the origins of John's visions of the beast that comes from the sea in the Old Testament Book of Daniel.  If you'd like to help this small ministry please send your tithes, offerings or contributions to: Daily Cross Ministries P.O. Box 241 Culleoka, Tn. 38451 And Thanks

prophecybabylonarmageddonlecturerevelation 13nebuchadnezzarpersiamegiddoa woman rides the beastthe little hornthe beast with iron teeththe beast rising from the seathe beast from the landnebuchadnezzar-s dreamdaniel-s dreamgreece under alexander the greatvalley of jezreelrome and the beastrome and the legs of ironfeet of iron and claystone cut without handsnebuchadnezzar-s imagehorn with eyes speaking great thingssteve creitz prophecy art

