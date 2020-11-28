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Uber + Lyft on the Brink of Closing California Operations Down- Free Fall CA
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66 views • November 28, 2020
Uber and Lyft are on the brink of closing down in the Golden State of California.
Assembly bill AB five has mandated that the rideshare companies must assign employee status to their drivers and the resulting bureaucratic paperwork and added cost have make it impossible for them to do so, so they are pulling up stakes, and leaving the state, pending an appeal of the case.
California politicians and Gavin Newsom are destroying this once proud and prosperous state.
#Lyft #Uber #California
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Assembly bill AB five has mandated that the rideshare companies must assign employee status to their drivers and the resulting bureaucratic paperwork and added cost have make it impossible for them to do so, so they are pulling up stakes, and leaving the state, pending an appeal of the case.
California politicians and Gavin Newsom are destroying this once proud and prosperous state.
#Lyft #Uber #California
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
californialyftubergavin newsombureaucracypaperworkassembly bill ab5rideshare companiesrideshareemployee statusuber driverslyft driversbusiness costleaving cauber appealcalifornia politicianscrane and gonzalezover regulationscalifornia regulationsgig economydestroying calorena gonzalezdemise of californiacontract workers
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