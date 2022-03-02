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New Vaccine Studies Shocks Doctors Calling For It To Be Pulled From Shelved Before It Kills Potentially Millions Of People
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1099 views • March 02, 2022
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As it turns out, the Pfizer vaccine is almost entirely ineffective in children ages 5-11, according to the latest batch of trial data released by the vaccine giant. Owen Shroyer hosts The Alex Jones Show to break it down.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/pfizer-vaccine-far-less-effective-in-5-11-year-olds-latest-data-show/
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As it turns out, the Pfizer vaccine is almost entirely ineffective in children ages 5-11, according to the latest batch of trial data released by the vaccine giant. Owen Shroyer hosts The Alex Jones Show to break it down.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/pfizer-vaccine-far-less-effective-in-5-11-year-olds-latest-data-show/
Save 50% on Survival Shield X-3 and discover the power of activated tri-iodine today!
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