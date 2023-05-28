Vernon Coleman – a legend - with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and ICIC

In this episode of ICIC, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich speaks with internationally renowned physician and educator Dr. Vernon Coleman, who made an international name for himself well before the so-called „corona pandemic,“ and who has been making his voice heard as a warning voice since the beginning of the measures. He is also known to a wide audience for his video releases, which he publishes under the title „An Old Man in a Chair.“ Dr Coleman is a general practitioner principal and a former Professor of Holistic Medical Sciences at the International Open University in Sri Lanka. He has an honorary DSc. He also is Sunday Times bestselling author and has written over 100 books which have sold over two million copies in the UK alone. He has now brought so many uncomfortable truths to the light of day that he is censored on all mainstream platforms and can no longer be found except through his website (www. vernoncoleman.com) and his book publications.

Among other things, he reports on his view of conventional medicine, explains the sense and nonsense of various treatments and vaccinations, which he considers harmful to people, and laments the unconscionability of numerous doctors and the pharmaceutical industry, which put profit above the welfare of patients. He also calls a spade a spade on the mainstream media, which he exposes as pure propaganda whose purpose is to distract and confuse people.

Dr. Coleman lets the listener know how he manages to keep a clear head and a calm thought in the midst of all this malicious, psychopathic and inhuman madness, and why it never occurred to him, despite all adversity and reprisals, to trade his fight for the people for a „quiet“ life. Because he knows that the current world events are in truth about nothing less than world peace, personal freedom and the continuity of humanity as such. That is why he asks all upright people to pass on their knowledge to others and never to stop being an enlightener themselves. In his opinion, this is the only chance we have to help our fellow human beings get out of their supposedly comfortable comfort zones.

