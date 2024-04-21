Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Col. Harvey: “The Russians Do Not Have The Capacity Or The Desire To Expand The Fight Past Ukraine”
channel image
GalacticStorm
2241 Subscribers
Shop now
67 views
Published Sunday

Bannons War Room  |   Col. Harvey: “The Russians Do Not Have The Capacity Or The Desire To Expand The Fight Past Ukraine” 


Aired On: 4/19/2024

Keywords
russiawar roomukrainesteve bannoncol derek harvey

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket