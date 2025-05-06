Mom Day Sale & 4 New Products Launch! LipBalm | Armour of GOD Cologne | Beard Oil | Beard Butter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🚨🚨🚨 I'm SO excited to announce the launch of 4 new products on the Resistance Chicks General Store website, just in time for our #MothersDay #sale! Also, check out our #aromatherapy eye pillows that are on super sale right now! Not only do they help with #migraines and #headaches, but they help you fall asleep. They can be heated in the microwave or cooled in the freezer! Don't forget to use promo code mom10 at the checkout to save 10% now through May 13th! #beardoil #beardbutter #mensproducts #allnatural #homemade #handmade #crunchy #tallow #bodybutter #essentialoils #holistic #smallbusiness #Christianbusiness #shoplocal #healthy #chemicalfree #testosterone #lipbalm #scripture #wordofgod #armorofgod #anointing shop.resistancechicks.com