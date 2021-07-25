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ZOOM IN WITH TOM TRENTO LIVE! "3 WAYS TO SAVE AMERICA FROM THE CRAZIES!" THUR JULY 27, 6:30PM EST.
The United West
The United West
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Robert F Dodrill Sr is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. ACT-CFL LECTURE SERIES
Visit the ACT-CFL FaceBook Page and friend us: https://www.facebook.com/actcfl

Guest Speaker: Mr. Tom Trento

TOPIC: 3 WAYS TO SAVE AMERICA FROM DEMENTED MARXISTS, JIHADI'S, AND PRES. BIDEN
WHEN: Tuesday, July 27, 6:30 PM (EST) ZOOM

JOIN TOM LIVE - Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3155377219?pwd=K1VBZ2hvdG0rakMva3EwLzhFcThjQT09

Meeting ID: 315 537 7219
Passcode: 283559

Join the Zoom Meeting AND Invite your friends it's a short commute.
________________________________________

Tom Trento is the Director of THE UNITED WEST, an educational counter-terrorism organization that has four mission objectives:

1. DEFEND THE US CONSTITUTION

2. DEFEND ISRAEL

3. DEFEAT JIHAD

4. DEFEAT MARXISM IN AMERICA

In that capacity, Tom leads a team of highly talented investigators and analysts to either covertly or overtly expose anti-American, anti-Israel activity, particularly the coalition of Marxists and Muslim jihadists joining together to weaken our Constitutional Republic.

Tom leads national security fact-finding missions to Israel where his group interfaces with the Israeli military, intelligence, and law enforcement. He also travels extensively lecturing and exposing Islamic and Marxist infiltration in government, law enforcement, and academic institutions. He is one of the co-authors of Shariah: The Threat To America and appears frequently on media outlets and talk shows as a subject matter expert.

Tom is a highly skilled debater and dynamic public speaker with earned degrees in Law Enforcement and Philosophy and Theology was awarded the Carnegie Hero Medal Award for saving a man from a burning car.

The United West - OUR MISSION

The United West is dedicated to defending and advancing Western Civilization against the kinetic and cultural onslaught of Marxism and Shariah Islam so that America remains a land of freedom, justice, and opportunity grounded in the principles of our Constitutional Republic.

The United West has taken up this challenge because the ever-increasing forces of darkness, whether political, social, or philosophical seek to destroy, subvert or subjugate all that Americans hold to be right and true.

Email: [email protected]

Donate Today at www.TheUnitedWest.org or directly at our DONATE page: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west

Western culture is the set of literary, scientific, political, artistic and philosophical, religious, and military principles which set it apart from other cultural spheres. Marxism and Shariah Islam are a set of principles that are the complete opposite of Western Cultural values.

Please HELP us continue our work:

Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!

Please share our work with friends and family!

How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/

Social Media:
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest

Video Apps:
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CONTACT: [email protected]
Keywords
save americatom trentothe united westact cfl
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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