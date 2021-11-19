How to Make a Self Watering Microgreen Grower out of a Take out Container

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Easy Way to Grow Microgreens
Here's how to grow your own microgreens in an easy "set it and forget it" method. We are going to use takeout or meal prep containers. Just takes a few minutes to make and set up.
Garden hacks.
My Etsy shop with my grow boxes and ebook: https://www.etsy.com/shop/mikevanduzee
True Leaf Market Organic Seeds: https://www.pntra.com/t/SENITklPRk5DS...
Supplies and seed that I use that can't be found at local home improvement stores: https://amazon.com/shop/mrduzee1
Disclaimer: Some of these links are affiliate links. As an Amazon affiliate I earn from qualifying purchases.