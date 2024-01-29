JK’s year+old leg ulcer PRE-JUVENT: 4 days after Bunbury Hospital self-discharge MVI_7019

Recently self-discharged from Bunbury Hospital, back at The Homestead, Balingup, and our healing efforts for both ulcers, the toe and the leg, have ramped up in earnest. The vibration platform we used in small amounts for the first 9 or so days was the ordinary type, bought years ago from Kogan for $100, and it goes from 1 to 100, and JK was only able to put her feet on it, sitting, on the lowest 1 setting, still with pain to her joints from its large movement range. The Juvent was still shipping to our Perth address.

