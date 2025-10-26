BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Want to Do Something About Medical Tyranny? Stand for Health Freedom Provides a Legislative Voice
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
14 views • 1 day ago

Are you tired of being bulldozed by our bought out politicians who take actions that restrict your health freedoms without your consent? Do you feel bullied by your state or school authorities that can pass legislation that takes away your rights to control your children's health decisions. Does what they are spraying across our skies like aluminum that falls back to earth and toxifies our air, soi and water with heavy metals and other toxins bother you?

Do you want to stop feeling like a silent subject of the state and want to make your voice heard for a change?

Stand for Health Freedom is an organization that provides an action page for citizens to make their voice heard to their elected representatives. Simply go to this page: https://standforhealthfreedom.com/take-action/ and select your state from the map for state related issues or the United States or Canada for national issues.

This takes you to a page where you can select a topic. Then, read all about it and send a letter (which you can modify to suit your preferences) to your state or Federal representatives.

As this video shows, combined citizen actions do produce results. Research shows it only takes 3.5% of the population taking an active voice on an issue to create change.

Give this presentation a listen and find out what Stand for Freedom is doing to restore and preserve our health freedoms.

Keywords
health freedommedical tyrannyparents rightshealth and medicinehealth legislation actionhealth activismcitizen actions
