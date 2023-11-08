Yemen Officially Started Attacking terrorist Israel.

Yemen Officially Started Attacking Israel.According to Yahya Sarea, the Houthi military spokesman, the Iran-backed militia launched the attempted attack in reaction to what it described as "brutal Israeli-American aggression" in Gaza, using the social media site X. Mr. Sarea warned more missile and drone attacks and stated that the incident was the Houthis' third action "in support of our suffering brethren in Palestine." The Israeli military reported on Tuesday that a surface-to-surface missile fired against Israel "from the area of the Red Sea"

