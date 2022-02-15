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Coutts Canada Police Raid Last Night & Potential Future Police Threats & Enforcement Forces Closure
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760 views • February 15, 2022
Coutts Canada Police Raid Last Night & Potential Future Police Threats & Enforcement Forces Closure
Freedom Central Canada
https://www.facebook.com/Freedomcentralcanada/videos/366834088608246
Live interview from Coutts, AB with Alex van Herk.
Alex explains why they are pulling out of Coutts. He states “we may have left Coutts, but we haven’t left the fight”.
Freedom Central Canada
https://www.facebook.com/Freedomcentralcanada/videos/366834088608246
Live interview from Coutts, AB with Alex van Herk.
Alex explains why they are pulling out of Coutts. He states “we may have left Coutts, but we haven’t left the fight”.
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