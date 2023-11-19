Absolutes About The Resurrection

Millions of people have the habit of attending church on “Easter Sunday” but this message might not be for you if you don’t consider the Bible to be your divine authority. There are certain points of doctrine that are essential to the Christian faith such as the virgin birth, Jesus was sinless, the death on the cross, three days and three nights in Paradise and the resurrection.

The Passover week is clearly documented throughout the four Gospels and Pastor John establishes truth about the resurrection and the part it plays in our Christian faith. When we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, it has nothing to do with the Easter bunny or eggs; on the contrary, the resurrection day is the most joyous day of the year for we are celebrating the triumph over Satan and the great atonement that gives us eternal life in heaven!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1287.pdf

RLJ-1287 -- APRIL 24, 2011

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm