A MESSAGE FROM THE LORD - 6.5.2020 DO NOT SAY

So many people wonder if they have a purpose in the body of Christ...or if they even hear from GOD. But He is calling each of us to stand up and do His bidding...as His children, heirs of the Kingdom and as His servants. If you or someone you know wonders if you or they can even hear from GOD, please take this message to heart and share it wherever He leads you to share it.





We need every believer in Yeshua/Jesus to stand up in confidence - confidence in HIM - and stop listening to the liar.





Please like and subscribe if this ministers to you! Don't forget to share your comments/messages/wisdom from the LORD in the comments section below. I would love to hear from you!!!And thank you so much for listening. He's teaching us!!!





ATTN VIEWERS: For some technical reason, the volume on this video is very low. I will be making the video again and will post the link to it here when it is finished. I apologize for the low volume! Thank you for your patience. It will be re-posted within the next 36 hours!

Blessings!

Vicky

www.meethimatthewell.com vickyvmusic.blogspot.com heartpeaceproductions.com coolbreeze.us