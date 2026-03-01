BREAKING! Iranian TV confirmed the death of the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

BREAKING! Iranian state television has confirmed the death of the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. (The spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei was 86 years old.)

With intense sorrow and great pride, and as a result of the unprecedented American-Zionist aggression:

Iranian State TV announces the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

Iranian television officially confirmed the deaths of Ayatollah Khamenei's adviser, Admiral Shamkhani (who was seriously injured in the last war but survived), and the commander of the IRGC, Major General Pakpour, in yesterday's strikes.

⚡️The moment Iranian television announced the death of Imam Khamenei.

⚡️The Supreme National Security Council of Iran: The testimony of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will be the catalyst for a great uprising against the tyrants of the world.

In Iran, a 40-day mourning period has been declared in memory of Ayatollah Khamenei. The upcoming week has been declared a non-working one.

The new spiritual leader of Iran will be determined by the Council of Ayatollahs in the near future. Among the main candidates is the son of Ayatollah Khamenei.

The Revolutionary Guard mourns Imam Khamenei and vows to continue his path.

We will avenge the killers of Imam Khamenei with a harsh, decisive, and relentless punishment.

Adding: Statement of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

And do not think of those who have been killed in the way of Allah as dead; rather, they are alive with their Lord, receiving provision.

We offer our condolences and congratulations to the presence of Imam Mahdi, may our souls be sacrificed for him, the Islamic Ummah, the grand religious authorities and scholars, and the great nation of Iran on the honorable martyrdom of the divine scholar, the leader of the martyrs of the Islamic Revolution and the master of the awaiting martyrs and the rightful deputy of the Imam of the Age, may God hasten his reappearance, Imam Khamenei, may God bless him, in the blessed month of Ramadan.

God Almighty accepted this great striving soul and the pure son of Lady Fatimah, peace be upon her, like his leader, the Commander of the Faithful, Ali, peace be upon him, in the blessed month of Ramadan and granted him the blessing of martyrdom.

We have lost a great leader and mourn him, who was unique in his era in purity of soul, strength of faith, prudence in affairs, courage against the arrogant, and jihad in the way of Allah.

Martyrdom at the hands of the most wicked terrorists and executioners of humanity and humanity is a sign of the righteousness of this great leader and the acceptance of his sincere services.

Martyrdom in the path of Islam and the great Iran is a sign of victory and approaching the goal; however, with the martyrdom and migration to God of Imam Khamenei, may God bless him, his path and conduct will not stop and will continue with power and glory.

This martyrdom will make our nation more determined to continue the luminous path of dear Imam Khamenei.

The criminal and terrorist act of the wicked governments of America and the Zionist regime is a clear violation of religious, ethical, legal, and customary principles; therefore, the hand of revenge of the Iranian nation for severe, decisive, and regretful punishment of the killers of the Imam of the Ummah will not leave their collar.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic, and the great popular Basij will powerfully continue the path of their leader to defend the precious legacy of this great leader and will stand firm against internal and external conspiracies and the punitive lesson for the aggressors against the Islamic homeland.

In conclusion, we invite all segments of society to demonstrate their national unity and cohesion to the world and the wicked and terrorist enemies of this nation by their enthusiastic and epic presence in the scenes of national defense.