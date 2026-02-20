Christian families will be reunited in heaven at the rapture along with all children who died & pets

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2026). Real Christian families, who left families to follow Christ through persecutions and received assassination attempts from their own heathen families controlled by Satan Lucifer, will be reunited in heaven at the rapture, along with all children who died & pets. Fake Christian cowardly traitors, who betrayed the real Christian brothers & Jesus in order to save their own lives & their genetic descendant idols' lives, will lose their families in hell. If you lose your family, then you will gain a greater heavenly family as the Bible says, but if you hang on to your family, then you will lose your family. There is nothing that should be more important than God. If you are willing to betray your Christian brother in heaven & Jesus in heaven, in order to protect your own life & your family’s lives, then you are not worthy of the kingdom of God, because you are an idolater just like the pagan native in the Amazon jungles who bows down to a wooden statue or an Ezekiel 8 pastor who worships fallen angels. Whatever is first in your life is your idol. Those who hang onto their lives will lose it, and those who give up their lives for Christ will gain it. The millions of fake Christians and every single pastor, who betrayed us real Christians & Jesus like family dogs, in order to save their own lives and their genetic descendant idols’ lives from getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room, have already made their decision to betray God & God’s family in exchange for their own selves as god and their families as their gods, unlike Abraham who was willing to sacrifice his son Isaac and God the Father who sacrificed his Son’s life for them & their families. That is like a thief who wants to take but do not want to pay the price. It is just like a parasite that is seeking to suck everything they can from God, but when the host becomes hazardous or dangerous to its own self & its eggs, the leech immediately runs away and does not care what happens to the host. If Satan Lucifer was cooking alive with CIA microwave oven weapons God himself, these fake Christians would immediately betray God and join the side of Satan Lucifer, in order to avoid getting cooked alive themselves, so their hearts cannot be trusted in heaven. Their hearts are on the things of this world like the animals, and not upon God fully and indisputably. If they themselves would not marry a wife or marry a harlot Church who would immediately betray themselves & their children when things become dangerous or unfavorable for them, then how in the world do they expect God to marry them as his Bride, when God knows they will betray him & his children when things get dangerous or unfavorable for themselves, just like when millions of fake Christians & every single pastor betrayed us real Christians & Jesus as deserters & cowardly traitors when their own lives & their genetic descendant idols’ lives were endangered if they had helped & supported & fought alongside God & his army? That would be like the brothers in Damascus handing over Apostle Paul to the governor to be executed, in order to save their own lives and their genetic descendant idol families’ lives, instead of lowering him down a basket from the city walls. How can you have such a cowardly traitor treacherous adulterous undependable disloyal Judas Iscariot as your Bride in heaven forever? That would be like marrying a harlot and her idol images. That corrupted King Solomon, so why would Jesus marry a pagan idolater fake Christian and their many fallen angel gods, including Vesta the deity of families & genetic relations? That is lowering the Almighty Holy Creator God YHWH Jesus to a sub position under their fake god Vesta, the god of families & genetic relations. If that is not idolatry, then what is?





