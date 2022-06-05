© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ron Wyatt Discoveries [2022] Gomorrah, Red Sea Crossing, Mt Sinai, Noah's Ark, Blood of Christ
Follow
2
Share
Report
345 views • June 05, 2022
A well-rounded compilation of Ron Wyatt's discoveries, including his ark of the covenant claim.
Originally created for Abomination of Desolation documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnBjy...
Chapters
0:00 Intro
1:16 Sodom and Gomorrah
17:22 Red Sea Crossing
33:07 Mount Sinai
1:03:57 Noah's Ark
1:37:46 Blood of Christ & Ark of the Covenant
SODOM AND GOMORRAH
- KJVPictures https://www.youtube.com/c/KJVPictures
- [Written on my Heart] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFg_a...
- Timo Shely https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7_92...
- HolyLandSite https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GhTjE...
- Ark Discovery https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-mX8...
- RISE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OGovS...
- Discovered Media https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
- Wyatt Family https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60WoM...
RED SEA CROSSING
- Wyatt Family https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QeX96...
- Ark Discovery https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_0o6...
- God's Last Warning https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzc65...
- HolyLandSite https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPUSe...
- Discovered Media https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSf0r...
MOUNT SINAI
- God's Last Warning https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RxY7-...
- The Ryan Mauro Show https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjrxH...
- Ark Discovery https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsC77...
- Discovered Media https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kuDn...
- HolyLandSite https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_VQ7...
- Wyatt Family https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKRHC...
NOAH'S ARK
- 1991 CNN Interview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_XZBZ...
- Discovered Media https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Syd_0...
- Wyatt Family https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IoTkg...
- Ark Discovery https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=598bM...
- HolyLandSite https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9f4uF...
ARK OF THE COVENANT
- Ron in Zedekiah's 1997 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_1A-...
- Ark Files https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtWuA...
- Wyatt Family https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Azzg...
- Ark Discovery https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6M_v...
- Ron Wyatt Australia 1999 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLRvh...
- Garden Tomb Teshuvah Ministries https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tQIt...
- Garden Tomb Zahi Shaked https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ud5R1...
- Zedekiah's Cave Leeland Jones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XGpM...
- RevelationTV Gold Tests https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4PDiB...
- Technology and Skills Gold Detector https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q08sC...
- Ian Thain Testimonies https://www.arkdiscovery.com/thain.htm
- Dr Eugene Dunkley Testimonies https://www.arkdiscovery.com/chromoso...
- Visiting Lab in Jerusalem 2003 Testimony https://anchorstone.com/a-response-to...
Scriptures (KJV) read by Jake Phillips https://www.youtube.com/c/JakePhillip...
Reach out anytime!
Brandon
[email protected]
Disclaimer: While I am King James only like Ron Wyatt, I am not a Seventh Day Adventist, nor do I support their doctrine on particular things in the Christian faith. To read my statement of faith, check here: https://truthischrist.com/beliefs/
Originally created for Abomination of Desolation documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnBjy...
Chapters
0:00 Intro
1:16 Sodom and Gomorrah
17:22 Red Sea Crossing
33:07 Mount Sinai
1:03:57 Noah's Ark
1:37:46 Blood of Christ & Ark of the Covenant
SODOM AND GOMORRAH
- KJVPictures https://www.youtube.com/c/KJVPictures
- [Written on my Heart] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFg_a...
- Timo Shely https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I7_92...
- HolyLandSite https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GhTjE...
- Ark Discovery https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-mX8...
- RISE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OGovS...
- Discovered Media https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
- Wyatt Family https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60WoM...
RED SEA CROSSING
- Wyatt Family https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QeX96...
- Ark Discovery https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_0o6...
- God's Last Warning https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzc65...
- HolyLandSite https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPUSe...
- Discovered Media https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSf0r...
MOUNT SINAI
- God's Last Warning https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RxY7-...
- The Ryan Mauro Show https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjrxH...
- Ark Discovery https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsC77...
- Discovered Media https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kuDn...
- HolyLandSite https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_VQ7...
- Wyatt Family https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKRHC...
NOAH'S ARK
- 1991 CNN Interview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_XZBZ...
- Discovered Media https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Syd_0...
- Wyatt Family https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IoTkg...
- Ark Discovery https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=598bM...
- HolyLandSite https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9f4uF...
ARK OF THE COVENANT
- Ron in Zedekiah's 1997 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_1A-...
- Ark Files https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtWuA...
- Wyatt Family https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Azzg...
- Ark Discovery https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6M_v...
- Ron Wyatt Australia 1999 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLRvh...
- Garden Tomb Teshuvah Ministries https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tQIt...
- Garden Tomb Zahi Shaked https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ud5R1...
- Zedekiah's Cave Leeland Jones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XGpM...
- RevelationTV Gold Tests https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4PDiB...
- Technology and Skills Gold Detector https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q08sC...
- Ian Thain Testimonies https://www.arkdiscovery.com/thain.htm
- Dr Eugene Dunkley Testimonies https://www.arkdiscovery.com/chromoso...
- Visiting Lab in Jerusalem 2003 Testimony https://anchorstone.com/a-response-to...
Scriptures (KJV) read by Jake Phillips https://www.youtube.com/c/JakePhillip...
Reach out anytime!
Brandon
[email protected]
Disclaimer: While I am King James only like Ron Wyatt, I am not a Seventh Day Adventist, nor do I support their doctrine on particular things in the Christian faith. To read my statement of faith, check here: https://truthischrist.com/beliefs/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.