Jefferson Ai - We Can Be Together

This country-psych track opens with swirling organ, fingerpicked acoustic, resonator, upright bass, and brushed drums, anchored by a folk-country rock groove, Warm harmonica and jug add texture, Verses feature melodic pedal steel and close harmonies; bridges erupt into effect-laden psych jams and inventive, country-based solos, Choruses evolve into lush quartet harmonies, then contract to intimate trio grooves with lively strums and rhythmic interplay, maintaining dynamic momentum throughout





We can be together Ah you and me We should be together We are all outlaws in the eyes of America In order to survive we steal cheat lie forge fred hide and deal We are obscene lawless hideous dangerous dirty violent and young But we should be together Come on all you people standing around Our life's too fine to let it die We can be together All your private property is target for your enemy And your enemy Is we Da da da da da da da da da Da da da da da da da da da We are forces of chaos and anarchy Everything they say we are we are And we are very Proud of ourselves Up against the wall Up against the wall fred (motherfucker) Tear down the walls Tear down the walls Come on now together Get it on together Everybody together