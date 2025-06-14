FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Genesis 49:25,26, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250614

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Children: Remember That as the 12 Tribes of Israel Were Blessed by Their Father Jacob, YAHWEH Has Ordained That Children Seek Their Fathers’ Blessings:

My Most Gracious, Holy, Heavenly, Almighty Father, and my JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD my PROVIDER! Thank you for my union with my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and His substitutionary death on Calvary’s Cross, His resurrection, and ascension. I come to You, Heavenly Father with deep remorse for my sins and pray for Your mercy and forgiveness.

Please allow Your Holy Scriptures to continue to remind me about how You answered the prayers of holy men and women and kept families together, who trusted You. Please, bless my family so that they fear and honor You, the JEHOVAH of their father and mother as I instruct them with Your Holy Word:

25 My beloved children: by our Merciful EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, my JEHOVAH NISSI, the LORD my BANNER, and GOD of your father who shall help and who shall:

Bless thee with Blessings of Heaven above,

Blessings of the deep that lieth under,

Blessings of the breasts, and of the womb.

26 The Blessings of thy father have prevailed above the Blessings of my progenitors unto the utmost bound of the everlasting hills: they shall be on the head of you, and on the crown of the head of my children who were separated from your brethren. I Bless you in the Name of the LORD JESUS CHRIST! Amen!

Thank you, ADONAI! I claim these spiritual and physical blessings upon my children in the Gracious Name of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Genesis 49:25-26 personalized KJV)

