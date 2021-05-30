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Voices For Freedom- Alia Bee. Challenging the Government & MSM Covid Narrative
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10 views • May 30, 2021
Alia Bee, of Voices for Freedom here in NZ, is a volunteer group headed by three women and now a rapidly growing number of volunteers across the country.
The reason for their concerns are escalating due to the incessant questionable media programing of the New Zealand population.
Learn how they came about, to having around 10,000 members and growing - and would like to increase their membership ten fold and then some.
They came about by wanting to set up groups across the country to assist those people who had felt lonely and left out when the lockdown across NZ happened. Because the feedback that they had received was that many people felt unsupported - especially not being able to have visitors and family come to them. To do this they used social media to build up a network of courageous volunteers and now there are 47 neighbourhoods and communities already.
They are also running introductory meetings NZ wide so that people with concerns and also wanting to get to the truth as to what is 'really' happening regarding the Covid 'injection' rollout and in particular MEDSAFE’S 58 questions that Pfizer 'have yet to furnish' for the NZ Government. https://www.medsafe.govt.nz/
These meetings are creating the space for people to discuss in a more open forum - and most halls where meetings are taking place are in many cases - packed out.
10,000 on email database - they have FB, Instagram and Telegram and at present Gab is getting ready. They are also wanting more people to mirror their content around NZ to build up a greater resonance - thus to have a wide variety of platforms before they get 'booted' off some of these platforms as Alia said - they are rattling a few chains at present.
They also have over 500 volunteers willing and waiting to go - however it creates another problem as they need to be all vetted (this is very important) and after that placed in certain areas of expertise and areas of trust - so this in itself is a huge logistical challenge. Because, if you get the right conscious person in the best situation - you can get a huge uptick in the way the organisation flows outwards to the community and in turn receives back as well.
Listen to their poster campaign - against the government’s constructed dialogue - by doubling the Government's print run and printing 2 million flyers and raising this money in 48 hours ...
Front Line Workers Taking the Jab and Suffering Ill Effects.
It’s imperative to comprehend this - to what is secretly being shared with Voices for Freedom from 'front line responders' and border officials - some are being secreted into hospitals and then quietly transported to somewhere else.
Soldiers too are suffering - and Voices are calling out for whistleblowers - because they have uncovered a silencing of the media including officialdom about people who have been vaccinated then suffering from major ailments - listen to this interview and make your own mind up. This is very serious.
Also with large screen TV’s taking pride of place in living rooms and lounges in NZ - children, after over a year of constant barrage - are experiencing terrible anxiety - infants getting a sneeze and even instances when this happens - kiddies saying that they 'must get tested'.
Note that pregnant women have been ‘told it is safe’ for them to have a vaccine ...
I did not get round to talking about shedding - :(https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/urg...
https://science.news/2021-05-07-salk-...
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/amaz... It gets interesting around 18 minutes in. Note though, that the ‘circular economy’ deals with recycling and especially with pollution and is being very much misunderstood here.
For serious subject matter research use duckduckgo.com
More Later ...
The reason for their concerns are escalating due to the incessant questionable media programing of the New Zealand population.
Learn how they came about, to having around 10,000 members and growing - and would like to increase their membership ten fold and then some.
They came about by wanting to set up groups across the country to assist those people who had felt lonely and left out when the lockdown across NZ happened. Because the feedback that they had received was that many people felt unsupported - especially not being able to have visitors and family come to them. To do this they used social media to build up a network of courageous volunteers and now there are 47 neighbourhoods and communities already.
They are also running introductory meetings NZ wide so that people with concerns and also wanting to get to the truth as to what is 'really' happening regarding the Covid 'injection' rollout and in particular MEDSAFE’S 58 questions that Pfizer 'have yet to furnish' for the NZ Government. https://www.medsafe.govt.nz/
These meetings are creating the space for people to discuss in a more open forum - and most halls where meetings are taking place are in many cases - packed out.
10,000 on email database - they have FB, Instagram and Telegram and at present Gab is getting ready. They are also wanting more people to mirror their content around NZ to build up a greater resonance - thus to have a wide variety of platforms before they get 'booted' off some of these platforms as Alia said - they are rattling a few chains at present.
They also have over 500 volunteers willing and waiting to go - however it creates another problem as they need to be all vetted (this is very important) and after that placed in certain areas of expertise and areas of trust - so this in itself is a huge logistical challenge. Because, if you get the right conscious person in the best situation - you can get a huge uptick in the way the organisation flows outwards to the community and in turn receives back as well.
Listen to their poster campaign - against the government’s constructed dialogue - by doubling the Government's print run and printing 2 million flyers and raising this money in 48 hours ...
Front Line Workers Taking the Jab and Suffering Ill Effects.
It’s imperative to comprehend this - to what is secretly being shared with Voices for Freedom from 'front line responders' and border officials - some are being secreted into hospitals and then quietly transported to somewhere else.
Soldiers too are suffering - and Voices are calling out for whistleblowers - because they have uncovered a silencing of the media including officialdom about people who have been vaccinated then suffering from major ailments - listen to this interview and make your own mind up. This is very serious.
Also with large screen TV’s taking pride of place in living rooms and lounges in NZ - children, after over a year of constant barrage - are experiencing terrible anxiety - infants getting a sneeze and even instances when this happens - kiddies saying that they 'must get tested'.
Note that pregnant women have been ‘told it is safe’ for them to have a vaccine ...
I did not get round to talking about shedding - :(https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/urg...
https://science.news/2021-05-07-salk-...
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/amaz... It gets interesting around 18 minutes in. Note though, that the ‘circular economy’ deals with recycling and especially with pollution and is being very much misunderstood here.
For serious subject matter research use duckduckgo.com
More Later ...
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