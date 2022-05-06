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Bill Gates says 'Real Invention' is Needed to Stop Online Election and Medical 'Misinformation'
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142 views • May 06, 2022
In an appearance on NBC’s Today show, Bill Gates was asked about online “misinformation” and what he thought about Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in relation to that.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bill-gates-says-real-invention-is-needed-to-stop-online-election-and-medical-misinformation/
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Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bill-gates-says-real-invention-is-needed-to-stop-online-election-and-medical-misinformation/
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