Netanyahu: I have issued instructions to continue the campaign against Iran
36 views • 2 days ago

Netanyahu: I have issued instructions to continue the campaign against Iran.

Israel intends to continue strikes on Iran together with the USA - the head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry 

“Teaming up with US allows Israel to do what 'I’ve been wishing to do for 40 YEARS” — Netanyahu

It is never about nuclear weapons

it is never about missiles

it is never about human rights

Adding:

The IRGC has attacked the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with four ballistic missiles, according to its press service.

The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln came under fire but was not hit by Iranian missiles, according to CENTCOM.

Adding:

💥🇮🇷 A Pentagon representative told Fox News that B-2A Spirit strategic bombers were used in the opening phase of strikes on Iran.

According to journalist Jennifer Griffin, citing an unnamed U.S. official, four B-2s dropped dozens of 900-kg bombs on underground ballistic missile facilities. The munitions were reportedly GBU-31(V)3/B JDAMs based on the BLU-109/B penetrator.

The flight profile mirrored Operation “Midnight Hammer”: a transatlantic route, passage over the Mediterranean, and direct entry into Iranian airspace. The bombers flew non-stop with in-air refueling from KC-46A Pegasus tankers.

The released photo shows a B-2 refueling from a KC-46 shortly before the overnight strikes of February 28 to March 1.

Adding:

About: Visuals of the recent Iranian attack on Israel. At the moment, verified visuals are not publicly available. Information coming out of Israel is currently very limited due to strict censorship and security restrictions, so there is little confirmed footage to share.

Adding, about video posted this morning:

One thing to note regarding today’s strikes in Beit Shemesh:

Sdot Micha Airbase, the “secretive” Israeli Air Force missile base and storage depot, officially known as Wing 2 or Area 209, whose existence Israel neither confirms nor denies, is located at 31°44′19″N 34°55′10″E, right next to Beit Shemesh in the Jerusalem District.

The base is widely believed to house Jericho-series ballistic missiles (IRBMs/ICBMs) and possibly nuclear warheads.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
