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Both Sides Now - Proverbs 18:17 (NIV)
17 In a lawsuit the first to speak seems right,
until someone comes forward and cross-examines.
Proverbs Club Commentary
In everyday life,
examine both sides of an issue.
You cannot support an issue
unless you understand both sides.
https://pc1.tiny.us/th9jpy9v
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