WWZEEE with Maria Zeee ft. Mark Steele – NEW Revelations: Smart City Weapons to KILL
What is happening
Published Yesterday

Weapons expert Mark Steele joins Maria Zeee to discuss new revelations that the weapons being deployed inside Smart Cities are far more than just surveillance technology – they’re designed to kill.


This broadcast originally aired on Brighteon.TV: https://www.brighteon.com/54a171de-5675-40d2-9376-b2578c1d3d49


weapons 5g smart cities mark steele maria zeee zeee media smart city weapons

