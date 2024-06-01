WWZEEE with Maria Zeee ft. Mark Steele – NEW Revelations: Smart City Weapons to KILL

Weapons expert Mark Steele joins Maria Zeee to discuss new revelations that the weapons being deployed inside Smart Cities are far more than just surveillance technology – they’re designed to kill.





This broadcast originally aired on Brighteon.TV: https://www.brighteon.com/54a171de-5675-40d2-9376-b2578c1d3d49





Scroll to the bottom of this page and subscribe to our mailing list: https://zeeemedia.com/about/





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:





https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Website:





https://www.zeeemedia.com