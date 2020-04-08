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David Icke - The Coronavirus Conspiracy: How COVID-19 Will Seize Your Rights & Destroy Our Economy | London Real
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elohimito
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163 views • April 08, 2020
This video was originally published on London Real's YouTube channel until it was removed by YouTube/Google.

🎥 London Real

David Icke is an English writer and public speaker known since the 1990s as a professional conspiracy theorist, calling himself a “full-time investigator into WHO and WHAT is really controlling the world.”

David is the author of over 21 books and 10 DVDs and has lectured in over 25 countries, speaking live for up to 10 HOURS to huge audiences, filling stadiums like Wembley Arena.

David joined us to talk about the CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, the worldwide COVID-19 LOCKDOWN, and the looming global economic recession.
Keywords
5gconspiracyrockefellerilluminatipandemicdavid ickeone world governmentbill gateslondon realcoronaviruscovid-19truth behind coronavirus
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