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Are You Following The Pied Piper of Psychology Into Mysticism?
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10 views • June 08, 2021
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Apostasy Update # 11
For the last few weeks we’ve been focusing on the insights from Samuel Andrews’ book Christianity and Anti-Christianity in Their Final Conflict written in 1898. But now we’re moving on to a book published 32 years ago in 1988 titled America, the Sorcerer’s New Apprentice: The Rise of New Age Shamanism. I had the privilege of helping my best friend in the Lord, Dave Hunt, with his book. Dave died in 2013 and he’s now home with Jesus, our Lord and Savior. And the book focuses on the New Age movement, which drew upon the beliefs of Hinduism and beliefs that were introduced to the West in ways that, well, that could fit in with and be acceptable to our prevailing culture. For example, the religion of yoga was sold as a “health exercise system.” The meditation practices were promoted as “stress and anxiety release techniques” as well as “developing one’s [alleged] infinite potential.” And during the late 1970s and then throughout the 1980s, a host of Hindu gurus invaded the West as evangelists for Eastern mysticism. They attracted many in the movie industry and the entertainment business. The Beatles, for example, became followers of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. Executives in some of our country’s largest corporations turned to Hindu spiritual beliefs for management concepts.
You know, Dave, my buddy Dave, was very knowledgeable about Hinduism having ministered in India and written two books addressing the religion of more than 30 million gods. His books were God of the Untouchables, written in 1976, and then Death of a Guru in 1978. The…Carl, the motivation, as you know, for writing America, the Sorcerer’s New Apprentice was not because we at that time saw Eastern mysticism influencing the evangelical church. Rather, we recognized that many Christians had unsaved family members, friends, neighbors who were buying into the New Age programs and practices. So our primary objective in writing the book was to help believers understand what the New Age movement was all about, or for them to simply give the book to those who were concerned about it.
Now, that was 32 years ago, but I have to interject this: years before we wrote the book and were speaking about the New Age movement, when it was just really beginning to establish itself, one of the leaders in evangelical apologetics said we had made up the whole thing just to sell books. Now that ad hominem accusation aside, Dave really had a way of being ahead of the curve in many of his writings. Then when the movement couldn’t be denied, the tune was changed to, “Oh, it’s simply a fad that the world is going through.” Well, the so-called fad has pretty much overtaken our culture. Our country has been mesmerized, yoga-sized, mindfulness-sized, and sold the bogus idea that, well, normal consciousness is terribly inferior to an altered state of consciousness, whether induced through psychedelic drugs or through some nondrug methods.
GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811
AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
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Buy the books: https://www.thebereancall.org/apostasy-update
Stay in touch: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Apostasy Update # 11
For the last few weeks we’ve been focusing on the insights from Samuel Andrews’ book Christianity and Anti-Christianity in Their Final Conflict written in 1898. But now we’re moving on to a book published 32 years ago in 1988 titled America, the Sorcerer’s New Apprentice: The Rise of New Age Shamanism. I had the privilege of helping my best friend in the Lord, Dave Hunt, with his book. Dave died in 2013 and he’s now home with Jesus, our Lord and Savior. And the book focuses on the New Age movement, which drew upon the beliefs of Hinduism and beliefs that were introduced to the West in ways that, well, that could fit in with and be acceptable to our prevailing culture. For example, the religion of yoga was sold as a “health exercise system.” The meditation practices were promoted as “stress and anxiety release techniques” as well as “developing one’s [alleged] infinite potential.” And during the late 1970s and then throughout the 1980s, a host of Hindu gurus invaded the West as evangelists for Eastern mysticism. They attracted many in the movie industry and the entertainment business. The Beatles, for example, became followers of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. Executives in some of our country’s largest corporations turned to Hindu spiritual beliefs for management concepts.
You know, Dave, my buddy Dave, was very knowledgeable about Hinduism having ministered in India and written two books addressing the religion of more than 30 million gods. His books were God of the Untouchables, written in 1976, and then Death of a Guru in 1978. The…Carl, the motivation, as you know, for writing America, the Sorcerer’s New Apprentice was not because we at that time saw Eastern mysticism influencing the evangelical church. Rather, we recognized that many Christians had unsaved family members, friends, neighbors who were buying into the New Age programs and practices. So our primary objective in writing the book was to help believers understand what the New Age movement was all about, or for them to simply give the book to those who were concerned about it.
Now, that was 32 years ago, but I have to interject this: years before we wrote the book and were speaking about the New Age movement, when it was just really beginning to establish itself, one of the leaders in evangelical apologetics said we had made up the whole thing just to sell books. Now that ad hominem accusation aside, Dave really had a way of being ahead of the curve in many of his writings. Then when the movement couldn’t be denied, the tune was changed to, “Oh, it’s simply a fad that the world is going through.” Well, the so-called fad has pretty much overtaken our culture. Our country has been mesmerized, yoga-sized, mindfulness-sized, and sold the bogus idea that, well, normal consciousness is terribly inferior to an altered state of consciousness, whether induced through psychedelic drugs or through some nondrug methods.
GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811
AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
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