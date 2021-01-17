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BIDEN Admits COVID Vaccine NOT YET SAFE CNN URGENT 16jan2020
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1224 views • January 17, 2021
President Elect BIDEN and Fauci HAVE NOT certified the COVID-19 vaccine safe YET. This is 3 months into the vaccine roll out with thousands sick and dead. CDC own web site show by Dec 18 2020 over 3,150 people not able to return to work in USA alone after getting the vaccine.
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