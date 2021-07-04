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The Republic vs. Democracy
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20 views • July 04, 2021
The Republic is the best system of government and the only one that really supports Citizens Constitutional Liberties. Democracy is a tool used by the Republic, but by itself and without reins it can become the totalitarian regime of ignorant masses, abusing human rights and constitutional liberties of those who think out of the box and are not influenced by populism and its manipulative rhetoric.
Leftist Totalitarian Ideologies and Regimes: State Socialism or Communism (Soviet Union, Cuba and Venezuela, and China during the Mao's era.) Corporate Socialism, also known as Nazism, Fascism and Globalism (Present China.)
Leftist Totalitarian Ideologies and Regimes: State Socialism or Communism (Soviet Union, Cuba and Venezuela, and China during the Mao's era.) Corporate Socialism, also known as Nazism, Fascism and Globalism (Present China.)
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