Greg Kelly: The left is to blame for their deaths

Greg Kelly explains how the left's constant brainwashing to hate police & Donald Trump & to let criminals back on the street is part of the reason why two Connecticut police officers were lured into a situation where they were shot & killed when responding to a fake domestic violence call
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.