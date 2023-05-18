Human Life Protection Amendment for Floridians

Join the fight for LIFE with your pen! This is an opportunity for you to STAND for LIFE and appeal to God that you love what He loves (LIFE!) and hate what He hates (death).

The petition, 1 minute video, general information and ways that YOU can get involved are all here: https://humanlifefl.com/churches/.

Take 10 minutes to download, print, fill out & sign and mail it in! Get signatures from friends and family. Share this with your pastor. Contact me if you will help me make local calls in Florida.

Most of all, let's thank God Almighty for this chance to Appeal to Heaven for His Grace and Mercy.