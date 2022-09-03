UN Soldiers In The UK Under The Guise Of Being Refugees Will Be Going Door To Door &Dragging You Away If You're Unjabbed

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Funeral Director John O'Looney: UN Soldiers in the UK
John O'Looney: "A number of people reach out to me. British intelligence doctors, people in the military, politicians, people I certainly never thought that I would speak to. And I can tell you, these young men that are coming in are UN soldiers. That's what they're are. They're bringing them into the country under the guise of them being refugees, which they're doing in these states as well. These people are going to end up going door to door and dragging you away if you're unvaccinated. That's the plan. I've been told by more than one senior military source."