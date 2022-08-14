Faith & Liberty #38 - Oh Canada

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Faith & Liberty #38 - Streamed live on May 19th, 2022.
'From far and wide, O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.'
Citing lyrics from the Canadian national anthem?
Yeah, that's a paddlin'.
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/