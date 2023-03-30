The History of the BDM Movement Faith & Beauty



At its peak, the Hitler Youth organization in Germany boasted over eight million members. The Faith and Beauty Society for females 17-21 was a tie-in between the league of German Girls and the NS-Frauenschaft (National Socialist Women's League). The idea was that girls should take part in the work of the whole Volksgemeinschaft/People`s Community before they went on to jobs or, ideally, marry and have children. Former members and leaders of the League of German Girls Dr. Jutta Rüdiger and leader of the Faith and Beauty Society Clementine zu Castell recall the League from its beginnings to the end of the war.

