Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The History of the BDM Movement Faith & Beauty
48 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday |

The History of the BDM Movement Faith & Beauty

At its peak, the Hitler Youth organization in Germany boasted over eight million members. The Faith and Beauty Society for females 17-21 was a tie-in between the league of German Girls and the NS-Frauenschaft (National Socialist Women's League). The idea was that girls should take part in the work of the whole Volksgemeinschaft/People`s Community before they went on to jobs or, ideally, marry and have children. Former members and leaders of the League of German Girls Dr. Jutta Rüdiger and leader of the Faith and Beauty Society Clementine zu Castell recall the League from its beginnings to the end of the war.

Keywords
beautymovementthe historyof the bdmfaith and

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket