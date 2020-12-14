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Parranda en el cafetal - Guitarra Acompañante - Jorge Celedon
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8 views • December 14, 2020
Aquí le presentamos los acordes básicos y el rasgueo para el tema "Parranda en el cafetal" interpretado originalmente por Jorge Celedon y Jimmy Zambrano.
Esperamos que les guste y que puedan practicarlo bastante. Pausa el video si es necesario.
Si tienen preguntas o sugerencias, no duden en dejarnos saber.
Más tablaturas vallenatas en https://guitarravallenata.org
Esperamos que les guste y que puedan practicarlo bastante. Pausa el video si es necesario.
Si tienen preguntas o sugerencias, no duden en dejarnos saber.
Más tablaturas vallenatas en https://guitarravallenata.org
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