“POST-VAC FLIGHT RISKS- Are You Safe On Board A Plane” Democracy Group Conference

"It will be known as the biggest crime ever committed on humanity."





The EU Identity and Democracy Group just held a conference (July 5) in the European Parliament called "POST-VAC FLIGHT RISKS - Are you safe on board a plane?"





German MEP Christine Anderson (https://t.me/VigilantFox/4415) organised the event, stating:





"What we are actually talking about is it could cost a lot of people their lives. Because we're talking actually about a safe flight, which may no longer be the case.





Because what happened was that a lot of pilots that did not want to get vaccinated have been laid off, and the ones that did get vaccinated because they had families to feed and mortgages to pay, all of these things to take care of, may now no longer be fit to fly, and that is a problem, and to the globalist elites that must be a shocker.





Can you imagine: first people are being forced to get a vaccination, to only then find out that it might actually be the dumbest thing they ever did."





Watch the full 1hr 30min event here

https://www.europarl.europa.eu/streaming/?event=20220705-1930-SPECIAL-OTHER&rampActive=true



