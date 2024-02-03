DISTURBING IMAGES: Mass grave discovered in northern Gaza ‘clearly a war crime’ (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

https://youtu.be/jI0h7c_UZv4?si=_s2jqt7FixMUEW47

1 Feb 2024

The discovery of a mass grave of Palestinian detainees who were handcuffed, blindfolded and thrown in the garbage at a school in northern Gaza is evidence that bolsters the ICJ’s ruling that there is a plausible risk Israel is committing genocide in the besieged strip, says Palestinian human rights lawyer Diana Buttu.





“This is precisely why Israel was taken to the ICJ,” the Ramallah-based attorney told Al Jazeera, adding that Israel has been committing war crimes against Palestinians since 1948 and nobody has ever held Israel to account.





This incident, Buttu pressed, is clearly a war crime and the world should do something about it. She said this type of evidence needs to be preserved, but that can only happen under a ceasefire.





