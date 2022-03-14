© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WELCOME TO 5G: YOU WILL BE TRACKED, TRACED, RADIATED 24/7 & KILLED IF NONESSENTIAL TO YOUR MASTERS.
Follow
0
Share
Report
52 views • March 14, 2022
5G TOWERS ARE GOING UP WORLDWIDE LIKE MUSHROOMS OR MORE LIKE DEADLY WEEDS TO SOLVE THE "USELESS EATER PROBLEM" FOR THE GLOBALIST CRIME SYNDICATE.
They track, trace 24/7 everyone who took the poison, electromagnetic nanoparticle jabs. Make sure to always stay six feet apart; so if your social credit score drops too low, the AI 5G grid can find you and neutralize(aka murder by triggered heart attack)you.
The super rich, globalist cartel owners(from their yachts, pedo pleasure islands, underground bunkers) are trying to save the Earth from all you nonessential useless eaters.
Don't give them a hard time or fight back. They're the new master race of transhumanists and humans are now the problem.
Email me at [email protected] with your name, city, state and write $ pledge amount to support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism to counter the globalist agenda.
They track, trace 24/7 everyone who took the poison, electromagnetic nanoparticle jabs. Make sure to always stay six feet apart; so if your social credit score drops too low, the AI 5G grid can find you and neutralize(aka murder by triggered heart attack)you.
The super rich, globalist cartel owners(from their yachts, pedo pleasure islands, underground bunkers) are trying to save the Earth from all you nonessential useless eaters.
Don't give them a hard time or fight back. They're the new master race of transhumanists and humans are now the problem.
Email me at [email protected] with your name, city, state and write $ pledge amount to support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism to counter the globalist agenda.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.