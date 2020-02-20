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Tearful Wuhan Mom: This is How Revolutions Start
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74 views • February 20, 2020
"The government does not care about us. We can't buy medicine with money. We can't go to the hospital with money…” Do you think the US govt cares more about its citizens? Do you know about Raven Rock? “I know it is dangerous for me to speak out. But I can't take it anymore, I cannot…No beds, no medicine, all the news from TV is a lie…in this evil society I can no longer keep my mouth shut”
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