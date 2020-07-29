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Because I'm White | a poem about privilege
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33 views • July 29, 2020
Breaking my silence...
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Your support is much appreciated:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bennywills
PayPal me: https://paypal.me/bennywills
Socials:
twitter - https://twitter.com/BennyThrills
instagram - https://www.instagram.com/benny.wills/
facebook - https://www.facebook.com/bennywillspoetry
#BennyWills #whiteprivilege
Keywords
comedysystemic racismwhite guiltwhite privilegepoetryopen micprivilegedlaughter is the best medicineslam poetrybecause im whitewe are individualswe have empathybenny wills livebenny wills standup poetlife is easy breezynever been a victimkissed on my handmale privilegeend supremecycompassion for your struggleall the gifts and all the glorykisses on my handnever have to worrywithout a tragic flawimpervious to fear
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