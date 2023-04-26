Create New Account
A MiG-31 Fighter Aircraft Crashed during a Training Flight in the Murmansk region, Northwest Russia.
Ministry of Defense: A MiG-31 fighter crashed during a training flight in the Murmansk region.

The plane crashed in a deserted place. Both pilots ejected, they were evacuated, nothing threatens their life and health.

Northwest, Russia

