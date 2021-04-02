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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0171 - Sandra Eubank Gregory - Nancy Grace story on the crime
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12 views • April 02, 2021
Griham charged up to the Lexus that Sandra was driving, pointing a gun at her head, and told her to move over. He drove her to a motel, where she was raped and sodomized. She was found alive at the motel a few hours later when the police rescued her.
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