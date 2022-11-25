Trailer - 2025 THE GENOCIDE PROGRAM

View or download the full (short) film 2025 THE GENOCIDE PROGRAM

(made in 2018) via the link below and feel FREE to re-upload it anywhere or show it at a public venue, all copyright free. The same for this trailer.

Spread the warning for Humanity via this short scripted zero budget film

with a big important message. Original link:

https://youtu.be/3U3utvezJMM

