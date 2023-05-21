Finally, Bakhmut 100% fully liberated by PMC Wagner

Bakhmut has fallen and 100% completely liberated from Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO. The Head of PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, directly declared victory regarding the total conquest of the city by Wagner forces and Russian Armed Forces. All remaining Ukrainian-NATO troops were destroyed or driven out of the last stronghold on the western outskirts of Bakmut (Artemovsk).
Mirrored - TeleTruth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.