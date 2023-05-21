Create New Account
Finally, Bakhmut 100% fully liberated by PMC Wagner
The Prisoner
Bakhmut has fallen and 100% completely liberated from Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO. The Head of PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, directly declared victory regarding the total conquest of the city by Wagner forces and Russian Armed Forces. All remaining Ukrainian-NATO troops were destroyed or driven out of the last stronghold on the western outskirts of Bakmut (Artemovsk).

Mirrored - TeleTruth

Keywords
liberationrussian victorybakhmutwagner pmcyevgeny prigozhin

